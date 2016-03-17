Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 17 Piteco SpA :
* Fy net profit 3.4 million euros versus 2.4 million euros ($2.72 million) a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.10 euro per share
* Disclosed preliminary revenue on Feb. 4 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order