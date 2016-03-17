US STOCKS-Wall St eases as geopolitical risks weigh on sentiment
* United down after passenger dragged off overbooked plane Monday
March 17 Hexcel Corp -
* Says ceo nick stanage's fy 2015 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $4.8 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Wtiogv Further company coverage:
* United down after passenger dragged off overbooked plane Monday
TORONTO, April 11 A Canadian judge on Tuesday denied bail to Karim Baratov, whom the United States wants to extradite to face charges of involvement in a massive hack of Yahoo email accounts, his lawyer said.