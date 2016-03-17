March 17 Boeing Co:

* Regionalized leadership structure in Europe

* Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing United Kingdom and Ireland, will have an expanded leadership role as president of Boeing Europe

* Effective June 1, Mark Nieuwendijk becomes director of strategy and market development for Boeing Europe