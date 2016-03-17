March 17 Nikkei:

* Dentsu plans to spend 50 billion yen ($448 million) in 2016 on acquisitions overseas - Nikkei

* Dentsu is considering making purchases via British unit Dentsu Aegis Network, focusing mainly on online ads, data analysis and digital marketing - Nikkei

* Dentsu plans to make overseas business account for 55 percent or more of gross profit in 2017 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1Xy8qun) Further company coverage: