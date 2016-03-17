BRIEF-Hawk Ridge Capital Management reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Apptio
* Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2p2i4yc Further company coverage:
March 17 Nikkei:
* Dentsu plans to spend 50 billion yen ($448 million) in 2016 on acquisitions overseas - Nikkei
* Dentsu is considering making purchases via British unit Dentsu Aegis Network, focusing mainly on online ads, data analysis and digital marketing - Nikkei
* Dentsu plans to make overseas business account for 55 percent or more of gross profit in 2017 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1Xy8qun) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 11 Health benefits broker Zenefits was fined $1.2 million with New York's financial services regulator on Tuesday for letting unlicensed employees solicit, negotiate and sell insurance policies, the latest regulatory blow for the software startup.