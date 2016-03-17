Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 17 Logic Instrument SA :
* FY operating loss 0.8 million euros versus loss of 1.9 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 8.4 million euros versus 7.0 million euros year ago
* FY consolidated net loss 1.0 million euros versus loss of 1.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1RR59Cc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order