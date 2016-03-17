BRIEF-Hawk Ridge Capital Management reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Apptio
Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31
March 17 FullSix SpA :
* FY net profit of 141,000 euros ($159,654.30) versus loss of 921,000 euros a year ago
* FY revenue 22.3 million euros, up 3.7 percent year on year
* Updates 2016-2018 industrial plan
* Sees 2016 net profit at 53,000 euros and 2018 net profit at 814,000 euros
* Sees 2018 revenue at 24 million euros
NEW YORK, April 11 Health benefits broker Zenefits was fined $1.2 million with New York's financial services regulator on Tuesday for letting unlicensed employees solicit, negotiate and sell insurance policies, the latest regulatory blow for the software startup.