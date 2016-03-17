March 17 Nikkei:
* Seven Japanese regional banks are set to collectively
manage their assets through a new company - Nikkei
* Yamaguchi Financial, Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Hiroshima
Bank, Juroku Bank, San-In Godo Bank, Akita Bank, Yamagata Bank
to each contribute 100 mln yen - Nikkei
* The Development Bank Of Japan and Tokai Tokyo Financial
Holdings will invest in the project; other banks will also be
called on to join - Nikkei
* Operations are slated to begin in April; Yo Takeuchi,
former customs and tariffs chief at ministry of finance, to head
new co - Nikkei
Source text (s.nikkei.com/1Rn8C1d)