March 17 Nikkei:

* Seven Japanese regional banks are set to collectively manage their assets through a new company - Nikkei

* Yamaguchi Financial, Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Hiroshima Bank, Juroku Bank, San-In Godo Bank, Akita Bank, Yamagata Bank to each contribute 100 mln yen - Nikkei

* The Development Bank Of Japan and Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings will invest in the project; other banks will also be called on to join - Nikkei

* Operations are slated to begin in April; Yo Takeuchi, former customs and tariffs chief at ministry of finance, to head new co - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1Rn8C1d)