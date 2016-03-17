March 17 S&P On Pershing Square

* Pershing square holdings ltd. 'BBB' ratings placed on creditwatch negative on higher leverage and weak performance

* Creditwatch negative reflects the fund's weak investment performance, which has resulted in higher leverage

* Could lower Pershing's Rating If Valeant files for bankruptcy Or If PSH materially reduces free cash before Valeant's stock price has substantially recovered

* Placed ratings on creditwatch negative to reflect substantial drop in psh's nav over past 5 months as a result of very weak investment performance