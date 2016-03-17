March 17 Ca Immobilien Anlagen AG
* FFO 1 of eur 80.8 m 15.4% above previous year's value and
above annual target of eur 80.0 m
* NAV per share rising by 11% to eur 21.90 (31.12.2014: eur
19.75)
* Result from sale of long-term investment properties was
eur 36.5 m, exceeding previous year's value of eur 29.8
* net profit more than tripled to eur 220.8 m (+212%
* dividend increase to eur 0.50 per share to be proposed to
agm (from 0.45 euro/share in 2014)
* continuously strengthened recurring earnings power is set
to be reflected in dividend growth
* rental income rose by 6.6% to eur 154.8 million in 2015
Link to release: bit.ly/1R1yyMB
