BRIEF-Chevron says CEO's 2016 total compensation $24.7 mln vs $22 mln in 2015
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
March 17 Copart Inc
* Entered into a first amendment to credit agreement dated as of December 3, 2014 - Sec Filing
* Amendment provides for new secured term loan in aggregate principal amount of $93.4 million having a maturity date of march 15, 2021
* Amendment to credit agreement provides for an increase in secured revolving credit commitments by $50.0 million Source (bit.ly/1TRJjVd) Further company coverage:
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
DUBLIN, April 11 Yahoo's European regulator said it is preparing to give the U.S. Internet company the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including any remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.