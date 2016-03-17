March 17 - :

* Cymabay Therapeutics Inc announces positive results from its pilot phase 2 clinical study of MBX-8025 in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia

* Cymabay Therapeutics Inc announces plans to evaluate feasibility of conducting a pilot study of MBX-8025 in combination with a PCSK9 inhibitor