BRIEF-Verizon reorganizes customer groups within its wireline segment
* Verizon - during Q1 2017, Verizon Communications Inc Reorganized customer groups within its wireline segment
March 17 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc :
* Announced commencement of an underwritten public offering of 5.5 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Verizon - during Q1 2017, Verizon Communications Inc Reorganized customer groups within its wireline segment
LONDON, April 11 Copper steadied on Tuesday after hitting a one-week low, as the world's top two copper mines continue to recover from recent disruptions, while zinc fell to a new three-month trough.