BRIEF-Chevron says CEO's 2016 total compensation $24.7 mln vs $22 mln in 2015
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
March 17 J Crew Group Inc
* Qtrly net loss was $7.0 million compared to $30.6 million in q4 last year
* Qtrly total revenues increased 1 pct to $711.0 million . Comparable company sales decreased 4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, April 11 Yahoo's European regulator said it is preparing to give the U.S. Internet company the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including any remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.