Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
March 17 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc :
* Announces Nevada Gaming Commission approvals necessary to complete proposed transaction with Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc
* Now obtained required gaming regulatory agency approvals in four of six states needed to complete transaction
* Expect applications related to transaction to be considered at Missouri gaming commission meeting next week, in Louisiana in April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toys R US says to unify Toys"R"US, Japan business with Toys"R"US business in greater China, Southeast Asia