BRIEF-Chevron says CEO's 2016 total compensation $24.7 mln vs $22 mln in 2015
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
March 17 Adobe Systems Inc :
* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.42 to $0.48
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP eps $0.64 to $0.70
* Sees 2016 total Adobe revenue of about $5.8 billion
* Sees Q2 revenue $1.365 billion to $1.415 billion
* Sees 2016 GAAP earnings per share approximately $2.00; sees 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share approximately $2.80
* Expect net new digital media ARR of approximately $275 million in Q2
* Expect strong year-over-year digital media segment revenue growth in Q1
* Expect approximately 17% year-over-year revenue growth with Adobe marketing cloud in Q2
* Sees 2016 digital media segment revenue growth greater than 20 percent year-over-year
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.76, revenue view $5.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - adobe.ly/1VgVQkB Further company coverage:
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
DUBLIN, April 11 Yahoo's European regulator said it is preparing to give the U.S. Internet company the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including any remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.