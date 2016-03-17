March 17 Moduslink Global Solutions Inc :

* Says on March 15, SEC approved and filed a settlement with co of previously reported inquiry commenced in 2012

* Says company did not admit or deny liability as a condition of settlement

* Says inquiry relates to company's treatment of rebates associated with volume discounts

* Moduslink global solutions says agreed to pay $1.6 million in connection with settlement, previously recorded as charge during year ended July 31, 2015