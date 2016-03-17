March 17 Range Resources Corp :

* Existing $3 billion borrowing base and $2 billion commitment amount under its $4 billion bank credit facility unanimously approved by 29 lenders

* Says credit facility matures in October, 2019

* Subject to an annual borrowing base redetermination with next redetermination scheduled for May 1, 2017

* Says outstanding principal balance drawn under credit facility at Dec. 31, 2015 was $95 million