Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
March 17 Dupont
* Says Dow and Dupont have formed joint integration management office team to run the integration process across two companies Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Wultgd Further company coverage:
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: