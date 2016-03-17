BRIEF-Chevron says CEO's 2016 total compensation $24.7 mln vs $22 mln in 2015
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
March 17 Moody's
* Moody's changes outlook on london stock exchange group's baa1 rating to positive on deutsche boerse ag merger announcement
* Positive outlook reflects the anticipated improvement in lse's credit profile if the announced all-share merger with deutsche boerse ag
* Combined group would reinforce lse-deutsche's leadership positions, notably in european equity trading, clearing and indices
* Upon completion, expect lseg bondholders to benefit from the combined group's improved revenue diversification, more stable earnings
* Should the merger occur on terms broadly consistent with those announced, lseg's credit rating would likely be upgradedSource text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; )
DUBLIN, April 11 Yahoo's European regulator said it is preparing to give the U.S. Internet company the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including any remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.