March 17 Moody's

* Moody's changes outlook on london stock exchange group's baa1 rating to positive on deutsche boerse ag merger announcement

* Positive outlook reflects the anticipated improvement in lse's credit profile if the announced all-share merger with deutsche boerse ag

* Combined group would reinforce lse-deutsche's leadership positions, notably in european equity trading, clearing and indices

* Upon completion, expect lseg bondholders to benefit from the combined group's improved revenue diversification, more stable earnings

* Should the merger occur on terms broadly consistent with those announced, lseg's credit rating would likely be upgradedSource text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; )