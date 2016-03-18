March 18 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :

* FY revenues grew by double digits on a constant currency basis, this is below SHL's guidance of over 20 pct revenue growth on a constant currency basis

* Expects to record a net loss for 2015 of between $16 to $17 million

* For 2016, effect on revenues is estimated at approximately 10 pct compared to entire year 2015, with minimal effect on cash flow