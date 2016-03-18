BRIEF-TaiMed Biologics plans private placement of new shares to replenish working capital
* Says it plans to issue 40,000 shares via private placement to Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center, with provisional price of T$180 per share
March 18 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :
* FY revenues grew by double digits on a constant currency basis, this is below SHL's guidance of over 20 pct revenue growth on a constant currency basis
* Expects to record a net loss for 2015 of between $16 to $17 million
* For 2016, effect on revenues is estimated at approximately 10 pct compared to entire year 2015, with minimal effect on cash flow
* Will execute corporate guarantees of 81 million RGT in favour of OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad