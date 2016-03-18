March 18 Catena Media Plc :

* Acquires Wonko Media of Sweden

* Purchase price for acquisition amounts to 32 million Swedish crowns ($3.9 million)

* Purchase price to be paid as a cash consideration in conjunction with transfer of assets

* Portfolio being acquired is expected to generate sales of about 400,000 euros ($450,000) in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

