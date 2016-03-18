March 18 Berkeley Group Holdings Plc

* Interim management statement which covers period from 1 november 2015 to 29 february 2016.

* Housing market has remained stable over period and berkeley is seeing good underlying demand for its properties, with cash due on forward sales remaining in excess of £3 billion.

* reservations are approximately 4% lower than in 2014/15 due to a change in mix of product and strength of forward sales

* Berkeley remains on course to deliver £2 billion of pre-tax profit in aggregate over three years culminating in 2017/18. For current year, board anticipates results will be at top end of expectations, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)