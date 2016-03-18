March 18 Berkeley Group Holdings Plc
* Interim management statement which covers period from 1
november 2015 to 29 february 2016.
* Housing market has remained stable over period and
berkeley is seeing good underlying demand for its properties,
with cash due on forward sales remaining in excess of £3
billion.
* reservations are approximately 4% lower than in 2014/15
due to a change in mix of product and strength of forward sales
* Berkeley remains on course to deliver £2 billion of
pre-tax profit in aggregate over three years culminating in
2017/18. For current year, board anticipates results will be at
top end of expectations,
