March 18 Biotie Therapies Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 0.7 million euros ($790,090) versus 1.9 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating loss 7.2 million euros versus loss 32.7 million euros year ago

* Proposes no dividend for financial year 2015

* Strong level of liquid resources and further Selincro royalties are expected to be sufficient for all the company's currently planned development activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8860 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)