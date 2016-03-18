BRIEF-Fujitomi to buy shares in H.S. Life Small Amount&Short Time insurance
* Says co is in deal with H.S. Insurance, on acquisition of shares in H.S. Life Small Amount & Short Time insurance Co Ltd, in May
March 18 N Mas 1 Dinamia SA :
* Says to propose dividend from retained earnings of 0.50 euro ($0.5643) gross per share, which will be distributed in May Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: