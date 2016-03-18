March 18 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Says its unit, Ezentis Energia SA, wins contract in Brazil for about 23 million euros ($26 million)

* Says the 3-year contract was awarded by Light SESA and is for energy fraud detection and consumer inspection services in the regions of Bajada Fluminense and in the east of Rio de Janeiro Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)