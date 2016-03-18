Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
March 18 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :
* Says it will submit to the shareholders for approval a dividend payment for fiscal year 2015 of 0.075 euro ($0.0846) gross per share
* Says it will propose additionally 0.125 euro gross per share from retained earnings Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
By Krishna V Kurup April 13 Southeast Asian markets ended in negative territory on Thursday, with Singapore leading the pack as the city-state's central bank cautioned about the global economic growth, signalling a reluctance to tighten policy anytime soon. The Monetary Authority of Singapore held policy steady, saying a "neutral" stance will be needed for an extended period in order to support an economy that contracted in the first quarter. Singapore's trade-reliant