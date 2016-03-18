March 18 Huawei and Econocom Group SA :

* Announce the signing of Econocom as a new Huawei Value-Added Partner in France

* Econocom will be able to provide pre-sales technical, -after-sales technical and marketing support for Huawei's products for its customers Source text: bit.ly/1R7Q9jQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)