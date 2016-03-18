UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 18 Bogorodskiye Delikatesy PJSC :
* Says Investment Company Progress-Kapital increases its stake in company to 14.81 pct from 0.16 pct
* Anekt LLC increases its stake in company to 13.45 pct from 1.67 pct Source text: bit.ly/1ViCADm
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.