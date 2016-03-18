PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 13
April 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 18 GfK SE :
* FY sales 1.54 billion euros ($1.73 billion) versus 1.45 billion euros year ago
* FY adjusted operating income rose by 4.9 percent on the previous year to total 187.6 million euros (2014: 178.8 million euros)
* FY consolidated total income more than doubled compared with the prior year and amounted to 40.7 million euros (2014: 19.4 million euros)
* Propose a dividend of 0.65 euro per share (previous year: also 0.65 euro)
* In 2016, anticipates a modest organic growth (higher than in the previous year) and above the market research sector, as well as a considerable increase of the margin Source text - bit.ly/1pscgKg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: