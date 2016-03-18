March 18 GfK SE :

* FY sales 1.54 billion euros ($1.73 billion) versus 1.45 billion euros year ago

* FY adjusted operating income rose by 4.9 percent on the previous year to total 187.6 million euros (2014: 178.8 million euros)

* FY consolidated total income more than doubled compared with the prior year and amounted to 40.7 million euros (2014: 19.4 million euros)

* Propose a dividend of 0.65 euro per share (previous year: also 0.65 euro)

* In 2016, anticipates a modest organic growth (higher than in the previous year) and above the market research sector, as well as a considerable increase of the margin Source text - bit.ly/1pscgKg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)