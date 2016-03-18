BRIEF-TaiMed Biologics plans private placement of new shares to replenish working capital
* Says it plans to issue 40,000 shares via private placement to Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center, with provisional price of T$180 per share
March 18 Celyad SA :
* Notifies the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of its intention to file a marketing authorization application (MAA) for C-Cure
* Is optimistically awaiting chart-1 phase III results which are expected end of june 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1LubKWO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Will execute corporate guarantees of 81 million RGT in favour of OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oa2I5Z) Further company coverage: