BRIEF-Fujitomi to buy shares in H.S. Life Small Amount&Short Time insurance
* Says co is in deal with H.S. Insurance, on acquisition of shares in H.S. Life Small Amount & Short Time insurance Co Ltd, in May
March 18 Pan Africa Insurance Holdings Ltd :
* FY 2015 profit before tax of 54.3 million shillings versus 1.15 billion shillings year ago
* FY net written premium of 4.80 billion shillings versus 4.99 billion shillings last year
* Do not recommend a dividend in respect of the 2015 results
* Expect that businees transformation exercise will initially have one off cost implications Source: j.mp/1UFvTKX Further company coverage:
