March 18 Baader Bank AG :

* Expects capital market transactions to rise in current year 2016 and plans to intensify its business with asset managers

* FY trading profit rose substantially, by 20 pct to 52.6 million euros ($59.37 million)

* FY net commission income 50.147 million euros versus 52.402 million euros year ago

* Reported a loss before taxes of 7.6 million euros for fiscal year 2015, due to non-recurring writedowns and impairments in investment book.

* Will focus on further expanding its operating business in 2016