March 18 Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson :

* Ericsson is selected by TrueMove H to deploy LTE-Advanced, expand 4G/3G and build GSM networks in Thailand

* Says the deployment will include Ericsson Radio System and small cell solutions including Radio Dot System to improve indoor app-coverage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)