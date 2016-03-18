March 18 Medical Prognosis Institute A/S :

* FY revenue 5.8 million Danish crowns versus 4.3 million crowns year ago

* FY loss before financial income and expenses 11.0 million crowns versus loss 7.1 million crowns year ago

* Sees result in same range in 2016 as in 2015 and that the positive development continues

