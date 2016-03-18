BRIEF-TaiMed Biologics plans private placement of new shares to replenish working capital
* Says it plans to issue 40,000 shares via private placement to Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center, with provisional price of T$180 per share
March 18 Medical Prognosis Institute A/S :
* FY revenue 5.8 million Danish crowns versus 4.3 million crowns year ago
* FY loss before financial income and expenses 11.0 million crowns versus loss 7.1 million crowns year ago
* Sees result in same range in 2016 as in 2015 and that the positive development continues
* Will execute corporate guarantees of 81 million RGT in favour of OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oa2I5Z) Further company coverage: