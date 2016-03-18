March 18 Formpipe Software AB :

* Formpipe receives a supplementary order on the ECM product Acadre from a Danish municipality

* The total order value amounts to 1.1 million Swedish crowns ($133,963.37)

* Of the total order value, license revenues of 0.5 million crowns are recorded in first quarter of 2016, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout the contract period

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2112 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)