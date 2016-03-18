Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 18 Formpipe Software AB :
* Formpipe receives a supplementary order on the ECM product Acadre from a Danish municipality
* The total order value amounts to 1.1 million Swedish crowns ($133,963.37)
* Of the total order value, license revenues of 0.5 million crowns are recorded in first quarter of 2016, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout the contract period
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2112 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order