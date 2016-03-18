BRIEF-TaiMed Biologics plans private placement of new shares to replenish working capital
* Says it plans to issue 40,000 shares via private placement to Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center, with provisional price of T$180 per share
March 18 Papilly publ AB :
* Extends subscription period in ongoing convertibles issue of up to 12.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.49 million) to April 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2139 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Will execute corporate guarantees of 81 million RGT in favour of OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oa2I5Z) Further company coverage: