UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 18 Gabriel Holding A/S :
* Initiates sale of its property complex in Aalborg
* Board of directors considers that time is right to leave development of business park to specialist property developers
* Completion of sale of property is expected in due course to have positive effect on the group's profit and equity
* Sales process will begin immediately Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.