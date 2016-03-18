March 18 Basic Net SpA :

* Signs an exclusive global distribution licensee agreement with sub-license rights for Italian brand briko

* Agreement includes purchase option for Basic Net on Briko brand, exercizable until June 30, 2019 at pre-established conditions

* Investment required, which currently may not be exactly calculated, is about 3 million euros ($3.38 million)

* Briko produces helmets, sunglasses and clothing for skiing and cycling ($1 = 0.8870 euros)