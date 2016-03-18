Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 18 Poland's KGHM :
* Poland's KGHM targets a net debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) ratio at below 2.0, the miner's chief financial officer told a news conference on Friday.
* In 2015, the ratio stood at 1.4, up from 0.9 the year before. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)
