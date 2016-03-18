PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 13
April 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 18 Atresmedia Corporacion De Medios De Comunicacion SA :
* Says to propose complementary dividend of 0.18 euro ($0.20) per share to be paid on June 23 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: