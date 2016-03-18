March 18 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes binding deal memo with production partner Nada Holding for two TV animation series to be completed by 2018

* The project relates to two new properties for Chinese and Asian market, with exploitation of merchandising, toy and mobile game

* The agreement sets an investment by Mondo of a production budget of 6 million dollars for each project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)