March 18 Theravance Biopharma Inc :

* Theravance Biopharma presents positive results from a preclinical colitis model for TD-1473, a GI-targeted Pan-Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor

* Study showed TD-1473 to be potent and selective PAN-JAK inhibitor

* In same study, another JAK inhibitor showed similar reductions in disease activity