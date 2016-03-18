March 18 Terra Energy Corp

* Lender, canadian western bank has made demand upon terra and subsidiaries, for payment of approximately $15.9 million by march 28, 2016

* Says has terminated employment of most of its employees with exception of personnel engaged in shutting-in

* In addition, cwb has provided terra with notice of intention to enforce security pursuant to bankruptcy and insolvency act

* Undertaken a process of shutting-in all operated/licensed wells and facilities in order to secure and enhance safety of its operations