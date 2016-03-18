March 18 Terra Energy Corp
* Lender, canadian western bank has made demand upon terra
and subsidiaries, for payment of approximately $15.9 million by
march 28, 2016
* Says has terminated employment of most of its employees
with exception of personnel engaged in shutting-in
* In addition, cwb has provided terra with notice of
intention to enforce security pursuant to bankruptcy and
insolvency act
* Undertaken a process of shutting-in all operated/licensed
wells and facilities in order to secure and enhance safety of
its operations
