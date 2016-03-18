March 18 Destination Maternity Corp
* On march 15, Destination Maternity Corp entered
into a confidentiality agreement with orchestra-premaman
* Pursuant to agreement , Destination Maternity Corp
agreed to provide certain nonpublic information about
co to orchestra-premaman
* Information being provided for purposes of evaluating
possible transaction between co and orchestra-premaman
* Orchestra-Premaman also agreed not to engage in certain
proxy solicitation concerning the co
* Orchestra-Premaman owned 13.3 percent stake in destination
maternity as of march 15
