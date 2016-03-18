BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as CFO
* Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as Chief Financial Officer
March 18 Poland's KGHM :
* Poland's KGHM will aim to present its new strategy before June, the miner's new chief executive said on Friday.
* "One should not expect enormous changes," Krzysztof Skora said during a conference meeting with analysts, referring to the document. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)
* Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as Chief Financial Officer
* Naturally Splendid enters distribution agreement with first step Japan for CBD products