BRIEF-TaiMed Biologics plans private placement of new shares to replenish working capital
* Says it plans to issue 40,000 shares via private placement to Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center, with provisional price of T$180 per share
March 18 Telemedycyna Polska SA :
* Feb. 2016 revenue 375,100 zlotys ($99,338), down 22 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7760 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Will execute corporate guarantees of 81 million RGT in favour of OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oa2I5Z) Further company coverage: