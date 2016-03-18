BRIEF-Tapstone Energy files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Tapstone Energy Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
March 18 CBZ Holdings Ltd :
* Says declared dividend of 0.212 US cents for period ended Dec 31, 2015, to be paid on April 12, 2016 Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax 983,000 rials versus 1.2 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oqi4W4) Further company coverage: