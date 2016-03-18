BRIEF-Feature Integration Technology announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.6 per share to shareholders for 2016
March 18 Myhammer Holding AG :
* In current fiscal year sees sales growth of 12 percent to 18 percent and expects a significant increase in operating profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, April 13 Telecom Italia has signed an agreement with Italy's biggest regional utility A2A to help it roll out its ultrafast broadband network, two sources said on Thursday, as it squares up to rival Enel .