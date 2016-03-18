BRIEF-Tapstone Energy files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Tapstone Energy Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
March 18 (Reuters) -
* Fitch: Catalonia's weak budgetary performance means the region is likely to roll over its short term debt in 2016
* Fitch: Weak liquidity increases Catalonia's vulnerability Source text for Eikon:
* Tapstone Energy Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
SHANGHAI, April 13 U.S. President Donald Trump may have decided not to declare China a currency manipulator, an acceptance of the difficulty of making such a charge stick, but that doesn't mean Beijing is off the hook.