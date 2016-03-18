March 18 Mckesson Corp :

* Restructuring plan to lower operating costs

* Sees cost alignment plan to generate approximately $170 mln to $190 mln of net pre-tax savings during fiscal year ending March 31, 2017

* Cost alignment plan will be substantially implemented prior to completion of company's fiscal year ending march 31, 2019

* Says to record pre-tax charges to earnings totaling approximately $300 million to $330 million as part of cost realignment

* Approximately $250 million to $275 million will be recorded in q4 of company's fiscal year

* Majority of charges will be comprised of severance and employee-related costs

* Cost alignment plan to consist of reduction in workforce, business process initiatives